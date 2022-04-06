Local church partners to host golf tournament benefiting African villages

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Christ Chapel Macon has partnered with the Boys and Girls Missionary Challenge to hosts a golf tournament. All proceeds raised will go towards funding for filtration buckets for the villages in Africa.

The buckets are a project stemming from ‘Africa Oasis’, an organization that focuses on clean water.

We spoke with event organizers who say they want the children who collect water to be safe when doing so.

“Who knows if they’re going to make it back to their village, but with these filtration buckets they can source the water locally, it can be filtered and used locally and they won’t have to go through that trouble or that danger,” said Jake Cox.

Cox is the planner for the event and says each bucket cost around $35.

The tournament is scheduled for May 5 at Oakview Country Club in Macon.

You can sign up in teams of four, or as an organization. To register, click here.