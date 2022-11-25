Local church gives out free dinners for Thanksgiving

"The whole world needs thanks. Macon needs thanks and it's a good day to be in America and I wish blessings for everybody."

MACON,Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— As millions of people around the country celebrate Thanksgiving with family, some aren’t as fortunate.

However, for those who don’t have anywhere to go this year, the Middle Georgia community is giving out warm meals.

“The whole world needs thanks. Macon needs thanks and it’s a good day to be in America and I wish blessings for everybody,” said volunteer Ronald Fowler.

Volunteers and members of the Greater Turner Tabernacle AME Church passed out plates to over 300 families. Pastor Samuel Tompkins says he wants those with no where to go, to know they don’t have to be alone for Thanksgiving.

“People look forward to it as they did last year to come here they know that they have a full thanksgiving dinner and we don’t want anyone to leave with getting a plate,” he said. “People look forward to it as they did last year to come here they know that they have a full thanksgiving dinner and we don’t want anyone to leave with getting a plate.”

Volunteers from Baylor Hudson Middle School JROTC also helped passed out dinners. JROTC student Kaniya Williams says everyone should be able to enjoy a good meal on Thanksgiving.

“I would want everyone to be with a family member. Like me, I have family and I think everybody should have people to have thanksgiving with,” she said.

Greater Turner Tabernacle AME Church says it’s already planning a Christmas dinner giveaway.