Local church feeds those in need with community fridge

Community Fridge Macon, run by Steward Chapel AME, is helping solve food insecurity. The fridge is located at 877 Forsyth Street.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A church is giving out free food and water for those in need.

Community Fridge Macon, run by Steward Chapel AME, acts as a way to help solve food insecurity. The fridge is located at 877 Forsyth Street.

The church says anyone in need can take whatever is inside.

Pastor Levornia Franklin says this is a way to give back to those in need.

“There are so many people that are hungry that have jobs as well as hungry that don’t have jobs, and the homeless section is becoming erratic, and we need people to be able to dive in, instead of throwing their food away, give it away,” he said.

For details on when the church restocks the fridge, visit Macon Community Fridge on Facebook. If you would like to donate food to the fridge, call the church at (478) 742-4922.