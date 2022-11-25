Local businesses in Middle Georgia prepare for Small Business Saturday

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Christmas is just around the corner and if you missed on those Black Friday deals, there are businesses throughout Middle Georgia to support on Small Business Saturday.

One of those businesses is Main Street Gray in Jones County. Main Street Gray is hosting its first Hometown Christmas Market. Director Ashley Roberson says the market will feature several local businesses.

“I say skip Black Friday shopping and come small business Saturday shopping lets get some local businesses,” Roberson said. “We’re going to have forty five arts and crafts vendors, we got nine food trucks we have a lot of our downtown businesses are going to be down with open doors so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Many small businesses in Macon hope you shop in their stores. NewTown Macon will host the Shop Small Sticker Hunt made by local artist.

Director of Place, Emily Hopkins, says the stickers will be at participating local shops for you to find while shopping.

“We hide limited edition stickers that are designed by local artist Aaron Hawkins,” she said. “He goes by Mama Hawke Draws in downtown businesses, and you can find those and you’ll be entered for a chance to win a 500 hundred dollar shopping spree in downtown Macon.”

Perry is another city looking forward to Small Business Saturday. It will host a small business bingo event, where residents can pick up bingo cards and shop at local businesses.

Downtown Manager for Perry, Alicia Hartley, says the event will help promote local businesses.

City officials say shopping small helps support your local community while finding the perfect Christmas gift this year.

For more information on Small Business Saturday, visit your local downtown social media pages.