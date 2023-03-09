Local business owners get chance to network over free beer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Business owners and those hoping to start a business got a chance to network at a downtown Macon taproom Wednesday night.

Startup Macon hosted its first Entrepreneur Happy Hour at Just Tap’d. The goal of the event was to help local businesses connect and get resources.

SparkMacon chairman, Andrew Eck, works with Startup Macon to help provide entrepreneurs the tools they need for success.

“They find people that are either at the same stage or maybe they’re just a little bit further along and find out that, hey, they made it through, they’re doing this, so can I,” Eck said.

Startup Macon was created in 2022 with the help of a grant from the Knight Foundation. Its goal is to promote and educate entrepreneurs on all levels of running a business.

The organization hopes to help the community grow and plans to host more networking events in the future.