Local artistry shines in MTA’s ‘Transporting Art’ public installation

"Transporting Art", a public art installation, has been enhancing the visual appeal of Macon-Bibb Transit Authority's (MTA) bus shelters across Macon since May. The installation features 10 art murals at six locations.

“We love the idea that people all over the community and visitors to our community come there and take pictures,” MTA Public Information Officer Jami Gaudet said. “That’s their memory in Macon is in front of our artwork.”

Local artist and owner of Mama Hawk Draws, Erin Hawkins, who assisted in curating the art murals, explained the significance of public art in fostering community pride and encouraging tourism.

“Art is incredibly important for a community,” Hawkins said. “It shows that our community is invested in growing and being better. It shows visitors that we’re invested in beautifying our community.”

MTA plans to introduce more public art installations in the future.