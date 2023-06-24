Local 13-year-old breaking records in Track & Field

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In the world of speed and untamed determination, one Middle Georgia track athlete stands far apart, leaving a trail of shattered records in her wake. Remember the name Adrianna Haynes.

“Track as a whole here in Middle Georgia, they see someone of her caliber, and it inspires a lot of athletes,” Middle Georgia Blaze Track and Field Club President Carlos Brooks said. “And we really take pride in that; that’s why we try to make sure she sets an example on the track and off the track.”

The 13-year-old recently claimed the national title in the 100-meter hurdles at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals. Haynes is familiar with achieving success like this, but what motivates her to remain unwavering in her work ethic?

The fear of failure.

“There’s always somebody out there that’s wanting to beat you,” she said. “Like they want your spot, so you got to work hard for it, and you can’t just get selfish, or you can’t just get lazy just because you have a title, because anybody wants to take your spot.”

Despite the pressure that comes with breaking records and being accustomed to success, for Haynes, the track remains her sanctuary.

“I feel like I’m just in my own world, like by myself,” she said. “I feel free where I can just do me, like just be myself, and I don’t have to worry about anybody else or what anybody else has to say about me.”

Haynes’ reign in middle school could be classified as domination, but as she moves on to high school, things are about to get kicked up a few notches.

“She’ll definitely run into more challenges,” Brooks said. “She will get to more meets where it will be a lot more competitive for her, and hopefully, we’ll see her even run that much more faster with the better competition.”

“Even when I win, I’m like there’s still something more that I got to fix,” Haynes said. “So moving on in high school, I know there’s going to be some good competition out there, so I’m really going to give it all I got because I really don’t accept defeat at all.”

Haynes is preparing for the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Championships in Eugene, Oregon beginning July 24.

She’ll also begin her high school career as a Houston County High School Bear in the fall.