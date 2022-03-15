Living Well with Troy Thompson: Water Consumption

(41NBC/WMGT) — Today Troy Thompson and Nutritional Coach Tracy Holmes talk about your water consumption!

To start with it is recommended that you drink between 8 and 12 glasses of water a day as that is the average a person should be consuming, but there is more to it then that. You have to take into account your weight, height, the environment you’re in (is it colder or hotter) and exercise regiment. The longer and more intense a workout is the more water you want to intake in order to make up for the water you sweat out during the work out.

If you want to get a head start on drinking more water, always have a big bottle of water on your person because if it’s out of sight, you won’t be thinking about it. If you don’t really like the taste of water and want something with more flavor sports drinks are okay on occasion, but should not be a substitute for water and you want to make sure you’re getting sports drinks that say zero sugar and not sugar free!