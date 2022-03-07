Living Well with Troy Thompson: Platelet Rich Plasma

(41NBC/WMGT) — Today Troy Thompson and local Dermatologist Dr. Elise Barnett discuss Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), what it is and its benefits.

PRP is created from blood plasma, from when you head into your local Dermatologist and they draw your blood. Once drawn, they spin the blood down until a golden looking liquid is left — that’s the PRP.

PRP has many benefits. In the world of Dermatology, Dermatologists can use it to help stimulate hair growth, as well as use it for helping stimulate parts of the face such as under the eyes.