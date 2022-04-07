Living Well With Troy Thompson: Hyperhidrosis

(41NBC/WMGT) — Today Troy Thompson and resident Dermatologist Anna M Pare explore Hyperhidrosis and what you can do to treat it.

Hyperhidrosis is excessive sweating that can happen underarms, palms, bottom of the feet, full face and even the back.

There are a few forms of treatment for the condition ranging from topical prescriptions you can get from a doctor to something called Iontophoresis which is primarily used on the hands and feet to decrease perspiration.

The most successful treatment is Botox and it is applied to the under arms, hands and feet and works very quickly and effectively.