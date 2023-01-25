LIVESTREAM: Governor Brian Kemp delivers 2023 State of the State address

(Livestream of the event from Georgia Public Broadcasting is set to begin at 11 a.m.)

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Wednesday morning, Governor Brian Kemp is set to deliver the 2023 State of the State address before the Georgia General Assembly.

Governor Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, guests from across the state, and leaders and members from both legislative chambers will be at the State Capitol in the Georgia House of Representatives for the speech, starting at 11 a.m.