LIST: Middle Georgia Schools make alternate plans in response to Hurricane Ian; Virtual learning, Football games, ect.

Middle Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Many school systems are taking action in preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on the Middle Georgia region later this week– here’s what you need to know.

WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOLS: Students in the Washington county school district will learn from home on Friday. The district says schools will be in touch with parents about how children will participate, and that all in-person school related activities will be canceled for Friday and throughout the weekend. Depending on how the weekend progresses, the impact on school operations might lead to more virtual learning on Monday.

WILKINSON COUNTY SCHOOLS: Wilkinson County Schools has announced that they will be closed to staff and students on Friday, September 30th, and that it will be a Virtual Learning Day. All assignments will be placed in Google Classroom. School is scheduled to take place as normal on Thursday, however, there will be no after-school. As of Wednesday’s announcement, Students and staff are to return to school on Monday, October 3rd, as scheduled– if damages from the storm change this, the Wilkinson County School District says that parents, students and the community will be informed.

FOOTBALL GAMES RESCHEDULED:

BIBB COUNTY:

Central @ Northeast 5:30pm Henderson Stadium on Thursday.

Southwest @ Rutland 7pm Ed Defore Stadium on Thursday.

Baldwin @ Howard 7pm Thompson Stadium on Thursday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY:

Friday’s varsity football game has been rescheduled for Thursday at 7:30.

WILKINSON COUNTY:

Friday’s Varsity football game will be held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

HOUSTON COUNTY:

Houston County @ Lee – Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Veterans @ Thomas County Central – Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Warner Robins @ Ola – Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Perry vs. Westside (in Perry) – Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Northside vs. Tift (at the Mac) – Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

LAURENS COUNTY: