LightShine Promotions, Dominion Agency aim to revive traditional gospel music in Middle Georgia

According to promoter Jonathan Fisher, he was inspired by Jimmy Benson, owner of Benson Promotions, who brought gospel concerts to the Homer J Walker Civic Center in Warner Robins before his passing in 2009.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Quartet Classic,” a men’s gospel quartet, performed classic songs Friday night at United Community Church in Macon. The concert, presented by LightShine Promotions and Dominion Agency, was the first of a larger effort to bring traditional gospel music groups back to Middle Georgia.

According to promoter Jonathan Fisher, he was inspired by Jimmy Benson, owner of Benson Promotions, who brought gospel concerts to the Homer J Walker Civic Center in Warner Robins before his passing in 2009.

Quartet Classic’s performance paid homage to groups such as the Cathedral Quartet, Gold City and the Kingsmen Quartet.

Bass singer Christian Davis said he hopes their concerts will bring gospel to a new generation.

“This industry is a very small fish in a very large pond, so it’s necessary that people of all ages support what we do,” Davis said.

Tickets were $10 at the door, and a love offering was taken during the concert. Fisher said funds will go towards booking more groups to perform future concerts.