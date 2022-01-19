Library hosts job interview training

Washington Memorial Library welcomed patrons to interview training and resume critique sessions.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WGMT)– The Middle Georgia Regional Library wants to help you secure a job or a second interview with training and resume building sessions.

The Department of Labor is helping job seekers with resume critiques and teaching you tips for virtual interviews. The library says it is hoping to give people the knowledge they need to get the job they want.

“We just definitely want people to know that they can come to the library not just for books and materials but we offer a lot of other things that can help them improve their lives,” said Head of Reference, Samantha Wilcox.

The library will host a job fair on February 9. Companies like Amazon plans to attend, accept resumes, and meet potential employees.

Washington Memorial Library says to keep an eye on their social media pages for updates on what companies plan to attend, and what time they want the job fair to start.