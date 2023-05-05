Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades rate Middle Georgia hospitals on patient safety practices

The latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades have been issued for Middle Georgia hospitals.

The complete list of graded hospitals in middle Georgia are as follows:

The Leapfrog Group is a national consumer advocacy nonprofit that reports on hospital safety ratings every six months. The ratings are based on data provided by hospitals regarding what measures they take to ensure the safety of their patients.

This year, Piedmont Macon Medical Center received its 10th consecutive A grade. Chief Medical Officer at Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospitals, Dr. Dr. Gary Bernstein, explained how both hospitals maintain a safe environment for patients.

“We use both electronic medical records as well as our daily processes to monitor patients to prevent them from falling inadvertently here in the hospital, getting them up and around so they don’t get blood clots and pneumonias and other things that can happen to patients,” Dr. Bernstein said.

This is also Piedmont Macon North’s sixth consecutive A grade. Dr. Bernstein says both hospitals are committed to maintaining their A grades every day.

The Leapfrog group measures hospital safety by factors such as bacterial infections, problems with surgery, safety problems, practices to prevent errors and qualified hospital staff.

According to Dr. Bernstein, the Covid-19 Pandemic posed a higher risk to patient safety.

“Piedmont has had, and particularly these two hospitals, had a long history of emphasis on the quality of patient care,” he said.”And yes, it’s even more challenging to maintain those safety grades during Covid, but that’s just dedication to the care of our patients.”

Atrium Health Navicent, Medical Center in Macon and Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin in Milledgeville were also graded on their safety. Both hospitals received a grade of C, indicating average to worse than average performance.

We reached out to Atrium Health Navicent for a response to the grade and received the following statement: