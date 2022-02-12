Leaders host dedication for H and H mural

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A long-awaited mural honoring a famous Macon eatery music groups like the Allman Brothers Band frequented is finally complete.

The mural, located on a wall outside H and H in downtown Macon, has the faces of Mama Louise and her longtime business partner, the late Mama Inez Hill. The Allman Brothers are also on the mural.

A ceremony took place Friday afternoon to dedicate the mural. We spoke with Mama Louise’s son, Monroe Hudson, about what the mural means to him.

“Sometimes it’s unbelievable, it’s just I don’t know,” he said. “Sometimes I’m just grateful she put herself in this position, and it’s all because of love. She always showed love to everybody.”

The dedication was originally scheduled for New Year’s Eve, but organizers moved it following the postponement of the Allmans Brothers Revival concert.

That concert happened Friday night at Macon City Auditorium.