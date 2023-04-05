Leader of Warner Robins drug trafficking organization sentenced to 35 years

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The leader of an armed drug trafficking organization in Middle Georgia has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, 33-year-old Ontarrio Veal (aka “Torrie”) of Warner Robins was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents Warner Robins Police in 2020, and was found to have been a multi-kilogram methamphetamine dealer. Veal’s organization was found to be responsible for distributing more than 16 kilograms of methamphetamine. Veal pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent t o distribute methamphetamine, and has been sentenced to serve 420 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.

Nine co-defendants have also pleaded guilty or been sentenced as a result of this case.

Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, had this to say concerning the sentencing:

“This investigation deals a fatal blow to a once-thriving ‘meth’ ring,” … “With the leader now behind bars for a long time, the citizens of Warner Robins and elsewhere can rest assured that their communities are much safer today thanks to the outstanding case work by DEA and our local law enforcement partners.”