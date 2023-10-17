LCSO asking for prayers, support after Captain in critical condition

According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, Captain Chris Bracewell was involved in a serious accident on Saturday in Valdosta while off duty.

LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for prayers as a Captain with the Sheriff’s Office remains in critical condition.

In a recent update on its Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office said Captain Bracewell has been flown from a Valdosta hospital to Shands hospital in Gainesville, Florida.

They say he is stable, but his condition is still very serious.

A GoFundMe page has been started in effort to help the Bracewell family with any expenses.

The LCSO says the family will need help with travel and lodging expenses, and anything you give will definitely be appreciated.