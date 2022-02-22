Law enforcement looking for answers in connection to 2020 Macon homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A year ago this month, 45-year-old Carlos Daniels was shot and killed in the 300 block of Pierce Avenue.

No arrests have been made yet, and Daniels’ family is asking for anyone to come forward with information.

Tips about the case have slowed down, according to the Director of Macon Crimestoppers, Greg Thomas. Thomas believes being labeled a “snitch” has turned people away.

“When you care enough to stand up for where you call home, that’s when it’s no longer snitching,” he said. “It’s caring about those in your neighborhood. That’s what makes the difference.”



A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.

