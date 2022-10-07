Laurens County works to find solutions for stray animals

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Many counties deal with stray animals, and Laurens County is no different. County Administrator, Bryan Rogers, says they’re attempting to shrink the numbers through spay and neuter programs.

“We’ve funded grants for spay and neuter programs because I’m sure if you meet the qualifications they’ll work with you and we’ll get that animal spayed or neutered. That’s the responsible thing to do,” Rogers said.

The county updated its standard operating procedures for Animal Control. This follows an investigation from the Department of Agriculture, that shut them down earlier this year.

Rogers says they’ve added checks and balances to prevent issues from arising again.

“Only official personnel or our own independent advocates will come in and do our inspections,” he said. “We have vets that come into our kennels every week and see if they have any medical needs or anything like that.”

Scott Bennett is the President and CEO of Southern Comfort Animal Rescue, which occasionally works with Laurens County Animal Control. He says the problem isn’t an Animal Control problem, it’s a community problem.

“We need more citizens to step up, support your local rescues, if you can’t foster, if you can’t adopt then support them,” Bennett said.

Rogers says the county is taking in as many animals as possible, and it’s building relationships with local rescues.

“Shamrock Animal Welfare, they’ve just started up and they’re doing a great job,” he said. “We’ve got some other organizations that are doing a great job, and we’ll continue to support them as we take animals in.”

Bennett says any help rescues can get, can make a difference.

“I heard a saying once… I used to think somebody ought to do something and then I realized I was somebody,” he said. “One person can make a huge difference in this mission that we’re all in.”

We called and emailed the Department of Agriculture for an update on the investigation from earlier this year. Their media specialist confirmed the shelter is operational under the terms of a consent order agreement.

Rogers encourages anyone interested in volunteering with a rescue, to call his office at 478-272-4755.