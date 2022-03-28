Laurens County woman found dead in home, investigators rule it a homicide

EAST DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A welfare check in Laurens County resulted in the discovery of a woman who had been killed.

According to a release from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, a welfare check had been called in concerning a home on Brett Drive on Friday March 25th. Upon arrival, family members entered the home and found 54 year-old Mary Atkins dead.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the body has been sent to the crime lab for an autopsy, and that the cause of death has yet to be determined– but the death has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation division of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information concerning this case or this incident call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 478-272-1522.