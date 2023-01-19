Laurens County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Dexter

One person is in the hospital after being shot during an argument in Dexter Wednesday.

DEXTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is in the hospital after being shot during an argument Wednesday.

That’s according to a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says deputies responded to a home on Dublin Eastman Road in reference to a person being shot.

Deputies say the person shot, Landon Manley, was located and aid was rendered.

The preliminary investigation shows Landon Manley and his father, Greg, got into an argument and that Greg shot Landon.

Landon was taken to Fairview Park Hospital. There’s no update on his condition or any potential charges.

“At this time, the investigation continues and upon completion will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office,” the release said.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.