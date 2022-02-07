UPDATE: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder-suicide

According to the LCSO, deputies were dispatched to John Lowery Road in Laurens County at around 2:35 a.m. on Monday, in relation to a suspicious person call.

UPDATE(2): Dublin City Schools sent out a release on Monday in response to the incident involving 55 year-old Shiina Wiggins, who served as a paraprofessional and bus driver at Hillcrest Elementary School.

Dublin City Schools has set up a grief station at the Hillcrest Elementary Media Center for students, teachers, and staff, and says they are focused on providing additional support and resources needed to cope with the situation. The letter provides contacts for assistance, counselors, and asks that parents take time to talk with their children and allow them to express their thoughts and feelings associated with their loss.

The letter finishes by asking for prayers for the family of Mrs. Wiggins, as well as those affected by her loss at Hillcrest. It ends with two support links concerning those impacted by the passing of Mrs. Wiggins.

UPDATE: A social media post from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office reveals more details concerning an incident that left two dead and one wounded.

When they arrived, they found a 16 year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. He gave deputies information concerning the shooter, stating it was 57 year-old Sunoco Wiggins.

The wounded juvenile was taken to Fairview Park Hospital, where he is expected to recover from his injuries.

When deputies arrived at the location of the incident, 1120 John Lowery Road, they found smoke and flames coming from the home. Laurens County EMS and Rural Fire responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Authorities found a body inside, which has been identified as 55-year-old Shina Wiggins.

“What we know preliminarily is that they were going through a divorce, I don’t know at what step they were in the divorce but there was a divorce going on,” said Laurens County Chief Deputy Stan Wright.



Chief Deputy Wright says the divorce may have been the cause for Wiggins shooting his wife.

Later in the day, Sunoco Wiggins’ car was located at a home in Soperton. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office SRT, Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office, and Soperton Police Department responded to the scene. They say Wiggins exited the house and shot himself before law enforcement could arrest him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Laurens County Sheriff, Larry Dean, says the couple who called in about a suspicious person were the people who ultimately helped.

“I just want to remind the public that when they hear someone hollering for help, so exactly like this couple did, immediately call 911 because response time is everything when it comes to saving somebody’s life.”

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder. According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page the GBI is assisting in the investigation which is described as a murder and aggravated assault.

The post doesn’t list any other information, we will update this story as details become available.