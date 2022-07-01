Large donation to fund construction of more than a dozen homes in Macon neighborhoods

Macon Area Habitat for Humanity announced Friday a match donation of $500,000 from the Peyton Anderson Foundation.

A Habitat for Humanity Home built on an blight lot in the Lynnwood Estates neighborhood

This matches a $500,000 grant recently approved by Macon-Bibb County through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The now combined $1 million will help facilitate 14 new homes in the Lynnwood Estates and Napier Heights neighborhoods.

Karen Lambert, the CEO of the Peyton Anderson Foundation, says the foundation sees the impact Habitat’s work has.

“It has just brought the people together, not only to start to building wealth for themselves, but to live as a community,” she said. “And it’s just a wonderful thing.”

According to Macon Area Habitat for Humanity, construction of eight properties will begin soon, and those properties will be ready for residents this fall.

