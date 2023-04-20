Large crowd expected for jet ski competition at Macon’s Lake Tobesofkee this weekend

Lake Tobesofkee is set to host a new jet ski competition this weekend, potentially bringing thousands of visitors to the area for the first event of its kind in 20 years.

MACON, Geogia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lake Tobesofkee is set to host a new jet ski competition this weekend, potentially bringing thousands of visitors to the area for the first event of its kind in 20 years. The 2023 Summer Series Jet Ski Competition, hosted by the American Jet Ski Sport Association (AJSA), will take place at Sandy Beach Park from April 21-23.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller announced the event Wednesday, expressing excitement for the impact it will have on the community.

“Hundreds or maybe thousands of people will make their way to Macon-Bibb to watch a great competition right behind where I’m standing at right now,” he said.

AJSA member Keith McAfee shared that the competition would be nostalgic for some of the riders, with many returning to the site of their very first race.

“These guys are now influencers within the community of the jet ski world,” McAfee said.

On Friday, a public challenge will be open to jet ski owners for a $10 fee, with proceeds benefiting the local Special Olympics.

Gary Wheat, President and CEO of Visit Macon, highlighted the event’s economic impact.

“An event like this represents about $600,000 in direct impacts to the community through tourism dollars, and that’s why you do what we do,” Wheat said.

The competition begins at 9 a.m. Friday, with day passes available for $10 for adults, while children six and under can attend for free. Passes grant access to all attractions at Lake Tobesofkee.

Visit http://www.visitmacon.org for more information.

