Large aircraft transport to cause major traffic delays in Warner Robins

Due to the size of the aircraft, the north and southbound lanes of Highway 247 will be closed and rerouted.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you’re driving through Warner Robins this weekend, you may want to take another route.

According to a Facebook post by The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, it will be assisting Robins Air Force Base with moving an E-8C Joint Star aircraft to the Museum of Aviation, on Sunday from 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

This will cause traffic delays on Georgia Highway 247 between Bargain Road and Booth Road.

They say due to the size of the aircraft, the north and southbound lanes of Highway 247 will be closed and rerouted.

Ignico Drive, Green Street, Watson Boulevard, Martin Luther King Boulevard, and Russell Parkway will be closed off to entering Highway 247 during the move.

Traffic exiting Robins Air Force Base will also be affected.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that you use an alternate route if possible.