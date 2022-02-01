Lane Southern Orchards needs “chill time” for peach trees

Peach trees need a certain amount of time in the cold so they bloom at the right time.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Lane Southern Orchards in Peach County says the cold weather during the winter helps their peach trees. Farmers call this period “chill time”.

“When you don’t get the chill hours the tree doesn’t know when it’s time to come out, it doesn’t come out uniformly, when I say come out I mean the blooms on the tree so it’s just important that the tree gets some for us to have a crop,” said farm manager Tyler Wainwright.

Chill hours are measured when the temperature reaches anywhere below 45 degrees until February 15th.