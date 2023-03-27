UPDATE: Lane closure on I-75 South in Byron due to road failure

UPDATE: The Georgia Department of Transportation says that crews are working within an active construction zone to rehab the slab concrete. GDOT says 2 lanes had to be closed for the construction, and another had to be closed due to issues with heavy amounts of rain–but the closures are back down to one lane now. They say the contractor is fixing the issue with the concrete now, and the additional lane is set to reopen sometime on Tuesday.

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two lanes are closed on I-75 South of Hwy 49 due to issues with the road.

Captain Bryan Hunter with the Byron Police Department says that, in an area where there were already issues on the road being worked on, the recent severe weather caused a large chunk of concrete to float up, making the road start to fall apart in that area. Hunter says that construction crews are currently working to fix the issue, and the Georgia Department of Transportation is also on scene to correct the problem.

The call for the issue came in around 1 p.m. on Monday, and Hunter says authorities aren’t sure when the lane closures will be opened back up just yet.