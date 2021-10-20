UPDATE: Lane closures on GA287 to remain active through November

UPDATE: GDOT has corrected its statement to last through November, and that a detour route is being set up to allow traffic to use Sardis Church Road, I-75 , and Eisenhower Parkway/Georgia 22. Signage will be posted throughout the route.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) sent out a news release Tuesday afternoon announcing that lane closures along GA 247 for the “Eight Bridges” replacement project would be effective immediately and remain active until further notice.

The closure effects both directions in the stretch of GA 247 in south Macon-Bibb County from the Pio Nono/Broadway/Houston Avenue junction to the Houston Road/Hawkinsville Road split. all traffic has been moved to southbound lanes while the bridges on the northbound lanes are under construction. GDOT warns of possible back-ups of traffic on this stretch while the two lane closures are in effect, and advises drivers to allow extra time to get to their destinations or to prepare alternate routes.

For a map of the road in question, click here.