Lake Tobesofkee’s ‘Sparks Over the Park’ makes return

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lake Tobesofkee held its first Sparks Over the Park Fourth of July celebration Monday after two years of not holding the event due to the pandemic.

Families were out enjoying the weather and being together.

Frank Stewart started setting up at 11 a.m. He told 41NBC he missed being able to celebrate with his family.

“I like getting together with the family and having a good time at the lake,” he said. “And it gives everybody a chance to fellowship and eat some good food and enjoy the sights.”

Patrols at Claystone Park and Sandy Beach park were heightened for the celebration. Ranger Neal Moody was one of seven rangers on duty.

“We’ve also got assistance from the Bibb County Sheriffs Office,” he said. “We have brought in extra lifeguards from parks and recreation, so we’ve got double the usual amount of lifeguards that we usually have on duty.”

If you’re interested in catching Monday night’s fireworks show, gates will close at 8 p.m. The show will start around 9:15 and is expected to last about 15 minutes.

Admission to Claystone Park is $3 per person. Children ages 6 and under are free.

