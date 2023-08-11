Lace up for charity in Fort Valley this weekend with 5K supporting Toys for Tots

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia residents can lace up their running shoes this Saturday for a 5-K fundraiser in Fort Valley to put smiles on the faces of local children.

The event, hosted by the Middle Georgia chapter of Toys for Tots, is part of the Run and See Georgia Grand Prix and will be held at Lane Southern Orchards at 8 a.m.

The primary goal of the fundraiser is to assist the seven-decade mission of Toys for Tots, which was founded in 1947 to help less fortunate children. Over the years, residents of Middle Georgia have been supportive, and this weekend offers another opportunity to contribute.

“All of the funds that are collected are turned into toys in the local area, so that we can supplement the areas where we have deficits,” Middle Georgia Toys for Tots coordinator Wendy Chadwell said.

Registration details for the 5-K are available on the Middle Georgia Toys for Tots Facebook page.