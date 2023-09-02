Labor Day Travel: Safety Tips from law enforcement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Labor Day travel weekend is here, which means there will be more people on state and local roads.

With the influx of travel anticipated, the Georgia Department of Public Safety wants everyone to get to their destinations safely.

Captain Michael Burns, Director of Public Information for the Georgia Department of Public Safety has the following reminders:

Drive responsibly

Wear a seatbelt

Drive the posted speed limit

Designate a driver (use a Rideshare app if need be)

Captain Burns also wants to remind drivers that texting and driving is illegal in Georgia. According to Georgia laws, it’s even illegal to hold your phone while operating a vehicle.