Labor Day road races to impact traffic in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —On Labor Day, there will be multiple roads in Macon temporarily affected by the Labor Day road races.
All traffic headed into town on Vineville Avenue will be blocked at 7 a.m. The 5K road race will begin at 7:30 a.m.
Traffic going out of town on Vineville Avenue will be diverted at Hines Terrace to facilitate the 5K road race.
The 10K will begin at the Run Fit Sports on Forsyth Road. That race will start at 8 a.m.
The outside lane of Forsyth Road, Vineville Avenue, all the way to the Forsyth Street and at the DT Walton Sr. Way intersection will be affected during the road race.
The roads will continue to be blocked until all participants have cleared those areas.
There will be intermittent traffic control at all of the intersections listed below:
- Forsyth Road to Vineville Avenue
- Vineville Avenue to Forsyth Street
- Forsyth Street to DT Walton Sr.Way (behind city hall)
- DT Walton to Popular Street
- Popular Street to First Street
- First Street to Cherry Street
- Cherry Street to Cotton Avenue
- Cotton Avenue to Second Street
- Second Street to Walnut Street
- Walnut Street to Seventh Street
- Seventh Street into Central City Park
Everything should be open back up by 11 a.m.