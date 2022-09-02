Labor Day road races to impact traffic in Macon

The roads will continue to be blocked until all participants have cleared those areas.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —On Labor Day, there will be multiple roads in Macon temporarily affected by the Labor Day road races.

All traffic headed into town on Vineville Avenue will be blocked at 7 a.m. The 5K road race will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Traffic going out of town on Vineville Avenue will be diverted at Hines Terrace to facilitate the 5K road race.

The 10K will begin at the Run Fit Sports on Forsyth Road. That race will start at 8 a.m.

The outside lane of Forsyth Road, Vineville Avenue, all the way to the Forsyth Street and at the DT Walton Sr. Way intersection will be affected during the road race.

There will be intermittent traffic control at all of the intersections listed below:

Forsyth Road to Vineville Avenue

Vineville Avenue to Forsyth Street

Forsyth Street to DT Walton Sr.Way (behind city hall)

DT Walton to Popular Street

Popular Street to First Street

First Street to Cherry Street

Cherry Street to Cotton Avenue

Cotton Avenue to Second Street

Second Street to Walnut Street

Walnut Street to Seventh Street

Seventh Street into Central City Park

Everything should be open back up by 11 a.m.