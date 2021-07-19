Knight Foundation gives grant to Macon-Bibb organizations

The grant will match $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Knight Foundation is matching $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Funding to help increase affordable housing in Macon-Bibb.

NewTown Macon, Historic Macon and Mayor Lester Miller made the announcement Monday.

The groups will receive the money to help build affordable housing.

We spoke with Mayor Miller about the importance of making housing more affordable.

“They’ve shown the ability to grow our neighborhoods and grow the tax digest,” Mayor Miller said. “And this also gives a lot of economic development and grows our tax base to make sure that most of the people who pay taxes in Bibb County don’t bear the burden alone.”

Historic Macon says it plans to build 12 to 16 affordable rental units in the Beall’s Hill community. NewTown Macon intends to use its money to help residents become entrepreneurs.