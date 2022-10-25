Kitty rooms upgraded at Bibb Shelter

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cats love to climb, scratch, stretch and play, and they can do all of that alongside potential new owners in the Bibb County shelter’s new and improved kitty cat rooms.

The rooms are designed to allow potential adopters to get to know the cats as well as just to give the cats a place to play. There’s ladders, a roller wheel and of course scratching posts. One of the two rooms is essentially complete, and the other one is getting there.

So all of this had to cost something right?

This situation might give some people pause and lead them to think it was a catastrophic use of tax payer funds, but it wasn’t. It’s a perfect example of a donation.

“Ms. Carol Bunn, she gave a very generous donation in honor and remembrance of her son Christopher Cannon, so we wanted to really just go all out with our cat rooms, just decorate it and furnish it so the cats could have a good time,” Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Chris Patterson said. “He was a big cat lover.”

The cat rooms aren’t the only improvement to come from the donation. The locks on the cat pods have been replaced. The old ones were prone to breaking, causing at least one kitty to escape into the shelter during the night. He was retrieved and eventually adopted.

The donation also provided an incubator, which will mainly be used for cats, but this Tuesday, it was used to save the life of a puppy.

A donation in memory of one life, saving and improving others.

Extra money from the donation will be spent on new cat traps for Animal Enforcement.

If you’re interested in adopting a cat or dog, there will be a special adoption event this Saturday October 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p,m. at Harley Davidson of Macon. That’s located at 5000 Mercer University Drive.