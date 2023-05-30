Kidcam Camps debut at Middle Georgia State University

Middle Georgia State University is playing host to Kidcam Camps, a 9-week traditional summer program, providing children with several activities and a chance to foster community engagement after a year marked by COVID-19 restrictions.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University is playing host to Kidcam Camps, a 9-week traditional summer program, providing children with several activities and a chance to foster community engagement after a year marked by COVID-19 restrictions.

Kidcam Camps, a renowned summer program serving the Southeast for more than 50 years, made its debut at Middle Georgia State this year. Offering opportunities in sports, arts, STEM, and life skills, the camp aims to not only entertain, but also build a stronger community.

“It’s actually teaching them to get involved in the community,” Regional Manager Sunny Campbell said. “With COVID there’s still a lot of kids that haven’t gotten out and done a lot of socializing, so this gives them a chance to kind of ease back into it during the summer.”

The camp, which started earlier this month, will continue through July 28.

There are still spots available for parents wishing to enroll their children this summer. If you’re interested, click here.