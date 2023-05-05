Kentucky Derby 149th Edition: Forte and Tapit Trice favored to win

(NBC Sports)- This weekend, Churchill Downs will host the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby, the most famous horse race in the world. While there is no clear “superhorse” in the field this year, Forte and Tapit Trice, both trained by Hall-of-Famer Todd Pletcher, are the two favorites heading into the race.

Forte, last year’s two-year-old champ, has been the Kentucky Derby favorite for the past six months, and for good reason. He’s a perfect two-for-two this year and is by far the most accomplished horse in the field. However, he’s not an overwhelming favorite.

According to racing expert Randy Moss, Tapit Trice is the most talented horse in the race. He tends to get rolling on the far outside and can be a little unfocused and slow out of the gate, but once he gets into gear, he’s unstoppable, like a big gray locomotive.

In addition to Forte and Tapit Trice, Todd Pletcher trains a third horse, Kingsbarns, who is also getting attention from racing fans. Meanwhile, Brad Cox trains four horses, making for a field of 20 competitors.

As always, the Kentucky Derby is full of surprises, and anything can happen on race day. Horse racing fans won’t want to miss a moment of the excitement, so be sure to tune in to your NBC station on Saturday for all the action.