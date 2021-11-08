“Keep Warner Robins Beautiful” Grant works to promote recycling

WARNER ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT) — Keep Warner Robins Beautiful (KWRB) says it plans to use grant funding to promote local enforcement of Georgia’s Comprehensive Litter Prevention and Abatement Act (which allows law enforcement to punish litter offenders with fines and community service) and to make recycling more accessible to the public of Warner Robins.

The statewide organization “Keep Georgia Beautiful” awarded Warner Robins with $2,000 that will be used to fund a workshop for police officers and others that are responsible for putting the law in place, as well as promote proper recycling methods and inform residents on the harmful impacts of littering. The grant was created in partnership with the Georgia Recycling Coalition and made possible by the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America.

Tiffany Bowen, the manager of Keep Warner Robins Beautiful, says, “The City of Warner Robins does not yet have a recycle program as a result of a twenty year waste contract, and information on hazardous waste recycling is hard to come by no matter where you are. This grant has afforded KWRB the opportunity to educate the public on recycling options available to them currently as well as provided KWRB with funds to create a Hazardous Waste Recycling Day/Dumpster Day. ”

Funds will also go towards KWRB in collaboration with Happy Hour Recycling to create a Hazardous Waste Recycling and Community Dumpster Day where paints, batteries, chemicals, light bulbs, and more will be accepted for hazardous waste recycling, as well as an educational day to teach the correct methods of recycling. More details on that will be released on the City of Warner Robins Facebook page. The grant is also being put forward in an effort to decrease contaminants being placed at Happy Hour Recycling.

For more information on Keep Warner Robins Beautiful and the plans for the grant, visit their site here.