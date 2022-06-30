Keep safety in mind this holiday weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With the 4th of July just days away, it’s important to keep safety in mind as you celebrate.

Dr. Sanam Patel, an emergency room doctor at Piedmont Macon, says they see a lot of hand injuries and burns this time of year.

Patel recommends keeping a hose or a bucket of water nearby as you use fireworks in case there’s a fire. Don’t aim fireworks at people, and don’t try to re-light fireworks that didn’t work correctly.



“Some things to keep in mind, you should keep your distance from fireworks,” Dr. Patel explained. “Make sure you’re using fireworks that are legal. Never hold ones that are going to project up into the air. Also, you should always supervise children when they’re around fireworks.”

Following safety tips doesn’t always prevent injuries, so remember that the emergency room is open 24/7.

