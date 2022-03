Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful names new Executive Director

New Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Executive Director Asha Ellen

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This morning Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful named Asha Ellen its new Executive Director.

Ellen has been serving on the board for KMBB for six months but before then has worked with the committee since high school.

Ellen is a South Macon native who is eager to begin new projects.

