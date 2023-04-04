Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful has discounted Yoshino trees for sale

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you missed out on buying a Yoshino tree during the Cherry Blossom Festival, you can still get one, and at a discounted price.

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful says it still has trees for sale. The trees were originally sold for $25 during the festival, they are now being sold for $15.

The trees come with planting instructions, and customers are encouraged to plant them in the ground as soon as they are purchased.

“We hope the public comes out and can buy some more trees and make sure we replenish the trees that we have here in Macon, Georgia,” said Stanley Stewart with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful. “As the festival goes forward for years to come we want to make sure we have cherry blossom trees to kind of be there for the festival.”

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful sold out of Helen Taft and Taiwan cherry trees during the festival.

You can pick up your Yoshino tree at the Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful headquarters at 327 Lower Poplar Street from 9AM to 4PM through Thursday.