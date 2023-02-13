Juvenile injured in Warner Robins drive by shooting

A juvenile was injured in a drive-by shooting in Warner Robins over the weekend
41NBC Web Producer,

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile was injured in a drive-by shooting in Warner Robins over the weekend.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to an address in the 200 block of Keith Drive. The residence had been struck multiple times by gunfire, and a pre-teen child inside had a single gunshot wound to the upper shoulder.

The juvenile was taken to Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital in Macon and is currently in stable condition. The shooting is under investigation.

Categories: Featured, Houston County, Local News

