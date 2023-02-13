Juvenile injured in Warner Robins drive by shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile was injured in a drive-by shooting in Warner Robins over the weekend.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to an address in the 200 block of Keith Drive. The residence had been struck multiple times by gunfire, and a pre-teen child inside had a single gunshot wound to the upper shoulder.

The juvenile was taken to Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital in Macon and is currently in stable condition. The shooting is under investigation.