Juvenile girl left inside room at the Investigations Division of BCSO

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — There is an ongoing investigation into an incident that occurred at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in which a juvenile girl may have been left unattended to for an unknown period of time.

According to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, The Office of Professional Standards is looking into the incident in which this juvenile was brought to the Investigations Division to be interviewed on March 24th, and was left inside of an interview room.

The Office of Professional Standards is investigating the incident and looking into the details of what happened.

More details will be released after the investigation.