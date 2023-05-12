‘Just Walk Away’ initiative meets with DA to discuss overcoming crime

Its focus is to resolve conflict without violence.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crime is one of the biggest problems in Macon. According to a 2021 neighborhood scout report, the chances of becoming the victim of a violent crime are 1 in 92 in Macon.

Due to the rise in crime, Herbert Dennard created the Just Walk Away Initiative. Its focus is to resolve conflict without violence.

District Attorney Anita Howard says in order to curb violence, everyone in the community has to help solve the ongoing issue.

“We need everyone in the community working together with varying initiatives so that we can prioritize and focus on public safety,” said DA Howard.

Dennard says life is precious. He says you should always be the bigger person during conflict, and just walk away.

“We’ve got to keep it in front of the public, you’ve got to remind them, once adversity happens, not to return it with violence, but to walk away from it,” said Dennard.

DA Howard says she’s in full support of the initiative, and hopes more people will come together to curb violence.