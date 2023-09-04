‘Just Walk Away’ initiative helping to address violence in Macon

Herbert Dennard is the creator behind the Just Walk Away Initiative.

Just Walk Away

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 41NBC is talking crime prevention with Herbert Dennard, the creator behind the Just Walk Away Initiative. He says instead of fighting and responding with anger, he wants people to walk away.

“Bad things will happen to you sometime,” said Dennard. “The smartest thing to do for everyone involved –walk away. Be the bigger person and walk away.”

Dennard says he is working to get this message out to those who need to hear it. He says he is placing signs in stores and on lawns. And he is sharing his message at different locations, including the Bibb County Jail.

“We go to the jail every Wednesday, and we talk to the inmates and tell them walk away,” said Dennard.

The Just Walk Away Initiative has also partnered with other Bibb County agencies, including the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Bibb County School District, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Macon-Bibb NAACP.

“I think if we keep doing it and keep selling it — just like you see on television advertisements — If you keep saying it and doing it enough, you get results,” said Dennard.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Just Walk Away Initiative, contact Dennard at 478-361-3754.