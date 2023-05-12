Macon community rallies to curb violence with ‘Just Walk Away’ Initiative

As crime continues to plague Macon, with a 2021 Neighborhood Scout report revealing a 1 in 92 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime, community members are rallying behind a new initiative to combat the issue.

Herbert Dennard created the Just Walk Away Initiative, which focuses on resolving conflicts without resorting to violence. District Attorney Anita Howard explained the importance of community involvement in addressing the ongoing problem.

“We need everyone in the community working together with varying initiatives so that we can prioritize and focus on public safety,” she said.

Dennard believes in the value of life and encourages individuals to be the bigger person during conflicts, urging them to walk away instead of engaging in violence.

“We’ve got to keep it in front of the public,” he said. “You’ve got to remind them, once adversity happens, not to return it with violence, but to walk away from it.”

DA Howard says she fully supports the Just Walk Away Initiative and hopes more community members will join forces to curb violence in Macon.