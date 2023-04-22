Just Tap’d hosting annual Craft Beer Festival in downtown Macon Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just Tap’d is hosting its annual craft beer festival on Saturday, April 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 488 First Street in downtown Macon, featuring a variety of craft beers, live music, food trucks and complimentary yard games such as giant Jenga and Connect Four.

“Providing this festival is something that is really important to us, to provide a family-friendly festival atmosphere that everyone’s welcome and anyone can come out to and enjoy. It’s just really fun for all of us and it’s a long day but it’s worth it,” Just Tap’d owner Kaitlynn Kressin said.

For those interested in beer tasting, tickets are priced at $45, while VIP tickets are available for $65.

