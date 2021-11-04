Jury finds Macon man guilty on multiple charges in 2019 murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Tuesday, a Macon man was found guilty on multiple Murder charges.

A Bibb County jury found 34-year-old Javarius Davis guilty of Malice Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

According to Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Anita Howard, the crimes occurred in 2019 when Davis shot a man 10 times, execution style.

Howard says a key witness’ testimony at trial was obtained through a material witness warrant served on her by District Attorney Investigators when she failed to show up for court after being subpoenaed.

“We thank the jury for the work they did in reaching a verdict that spoke the truth. We pray that today’s verdict will help to bring closure to the victim’s family. We are grateful for the help and support of all our law enforcement partners, but for this case in particular, we recognize the efforts of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office,” said District Attorney Howard. “I acknowledge and appreciate the dedication of my staff that continue to execute the vision I promised the people by seeking and achieving justice for the crime victims of the Macon Judicial Circuit.”

Howard says sentencing will be set for a future date.