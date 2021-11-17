Jury convicts two-time bank robber, faces up to 20 years behind bars

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A federal jury convicted a Lizella man for bank robbery, one week after being released from federal prison for previously robbing a bank.

50-year-old Wesley Sorrow was convicted of bank robbery on Monday. He now faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled on Feburary 1.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Sorrow was seven days into his residency at a halfway house after being released from federal prison for a June 2009 bank robbery.

In May of 2019, Sorrow walked into the American Pride Bank on Forsyth Road in Macon, and presented a note to the bank teller demanding money. Sorrow then took the cash and left the bank, returning to the halfway house.

Sorrow was arrested later that day and the stole cash was recovered from his locker.