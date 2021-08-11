Jury convicts Macon man, could be sentenced to life in prison

56-year-old Kelvin Henry faces a mandatory minimum of fifteen years.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Tuesday afternoon, a federal jury convicted a Macon man with a lengthy criminal history of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and Tramadol, as well as illegally possessing a firearm and possessing a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking.

56-year-old Kelvin Henry, was found guilty of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count possession with intent to distribute heroin, one count possession with intent to distribute Tramadol, one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Henry faces a mandatory minimum of fifteen years, and up to a maximum of life in prison plus a maximum $10,000,000 fine for his crimes. Sentencing is scheduled for November 2.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Henry was selling crystal methamphetamine, heroin and other illegal drugs from his home from 2011-2019.

Following an investigation, a search warrant was issued. Law enforcement found a semi-automatic pistol, cash, and more than a kilogram of drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin and Tramadol.

Henry is considered an armed career criminal due to his lengthy criminal record, which includes seven felony convictions, among them convictions for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in Peach County.